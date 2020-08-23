cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A senior Hamas figure in Gaza, Mushir al-Masri, commented on the recent escalation on the Gaza border and said that "if Israel does not commit itself to breaking the siege on the Gaza Strip - we are marching towards an explosion," Israeli media reported Sunday.IDF tanks struck Hamas observation posts early Saturday morning in retaliation for a rocket that was fired towards southern Israel from Gaza on Friday night as Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned groups in the coastal enclave against continued rocket fire and incendiary balloon attacks.The incendiary balloons caused 35 fires in southern Israel over the weekend.