Hayut: Defamation and delegitimizing discourse have reached our courts

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut said on Thursday that this past year has seen some of the worst manifestations of a delegitimizing discourse that Israel has ever seen.Hayut spoke during a ceremony marking the official beginning of the judicial year in Israel."During the past year, instances of defamation and delegitimizing discourse broke previous records and made a mark not only on the public space and media, but also, I fear, to some extent, on our halls of justice," Hayut said.Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn also spoke during the ceremony and emphasized the importance of maintaining independent gatekeepers in the Israeli political system."As Israel's Justice Minister, I will continue to make sure that Israel's gatekeepers can operate independently of politicians and their agendas. I will make sure that nominations don't go through a process of politicization, and that foreign considerations don't affect the process of choosing the country's state attorney."In the judge nomination committee headed by me, judges will be chosen according to their experience and professional qualifications alone. I won't allow for any personal considerations entering that space. Only by protecting the independent conduct of the judiciary system, will we be able to guarantee the individuals' freedom of every citizen to think, express themselves and live freely," Nissenkorn concluded.