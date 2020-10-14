Health Ministry D-G: Opening ultra-Orthodox schools is dangerous

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezi Levy indicated Wednesday that the potential opening of ultra-Orthodox educational institutions in 'red cities' can be a danger to public health, according to a Walla news report."We have completed an outline for ending the lockdown in order to change the recurrence of morbidity, and the need for another lockdown following the current one," Levy said in a statement. "We set a graded exit and started studies in a very gradual way. I very much respect the ultra-Orthodox sector, but I must say that opening schools not according to the exit plan is dangerous. "