The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry D-G: Positivity rate passes 3%, no slowdown in morbidity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2021 08:26
Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash, spoke in an interview with Kan Bet Radio on Monday regarding the latest morbidity data from the weekend, and updated that "2,080 new verified patients were diagnosed" on Saturday.
"The rate of positive tests has passed the 3% mark and we are not seeing a slowdown in morbidity," Prof. Ash said. 
Prof. Ash stressed that the ministry is "monitoring the data. I can say and reassure that the number of respirators has not increased much, but it certainly worries us."
"It may be that the third vaccine will last for longer," he explained, adding that "I really hope we don't have to get vaccinated every six months, and we may have to get vaccinated every year - like the flu."


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates Nachman Ash
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Israel on August 28
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 08:40 AM
Australia's Emma McKeon wins seventh medal, most ever for female swimmer
Olympics: Tibi, Bar Am place 4th in sailing race 7, 8th place overall
Olympics Organizers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 05:29 AM
US presses Tunisia's president for swift return to democratic path
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2021 02:25 AM
FM Lapid speaks with Blinken about Iranian threat to Israeli ships
Jordan closes Jaber border crossing with Syria, state news agency says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 09:09 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 2,000 test positive for fifth day in a row
Mansour Abbas says Ra'am party will vote for new state budget
UK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 06:32 PM
48-year-old man dies after drowning off the coast of Netanya
Erez Crossing to be open to traffic from Gaza into Israel - report
How is Tokyo's intensifying COVID situation affecting the Games?
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 12:47 PM
Kenyan sprinter tests positive for banned substance, teams says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 12:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by