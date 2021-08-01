Health Ministry D-G: Positivity rate passes 3%, no slowdown in morbidity

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash, spoke in an interview with Kan Bet Radio on Monday regarding the latest morbidity data from the weekend, and updated that "2,080 new verified patients were diagnosed" on Saturday.

"The rate of positive tests has passed the 3% mark and we are not seeing a slowdown in morbidity," Prof. Ash said.

Prof. Ash stressed that the ministry is "monitoring the data. I can say and reassure that the number of respirators has not increased much, but it certainly worries us."

"It may be that the third vaccine will last for longer," he explained, adding that "I really hope we don't have to get vaccinated every six months, and we may have to get vaccinated every year - like the flu."