The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry publishes outline for holding protests during lockdown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 17:04
The Health Ministry published on Friday, Rosh Hashanah eve, its outline for holding protests during the coronavirus pandemic. 
"In these complicated days of dealing with a state of emergency that requires limiting the freedom of individuals, increased efforts need to be made in order to protect the freedom of speech," the document read. 
According to the outline, the Health Ministry's professional opinion, and as such, its and policy, is that similar to gatherings of other kinds, protests pose a threat of increased infections. 
In an attempt to balance between the right to protest and safeguarding the public's health, protests will still be allowed, but in a limited form.
Firstly, every person participating in a protest will be required to wear a mask at all times, and not doing so will result in a NIS 500 fine. 
Furthermore, protests will take part in groups of 20 people, while keeping a distance between each group, as much as possible. 
Pompeo tweets Rosh Hashanah wishes
Settlers reportedly chop down Palestinian olive trees in the West Bank
Lebanese firm under US sanctions accuses Washington of choking economy
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 04:08 PM
Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honor
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 03:59 PM
Ohana extends appointments of Police and Prison Services commissioners
Breslov hassidim begin evacuating the Belarus-Ukraine border
IDF arrests three suspects in attempt to cross Gaza fence into Israel
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,238 new cases diagnosed on Thursday
Members of Israel delegation to US did not enter quarantine on return
Federal prosecutors file new charges against Lev Parnas
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 01:41 AM
Teddy turns into Category 4 hurricane
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 12:15 AM
Nearly 1 million same-sex couple households in 2019, US Census Bureau says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 10:45 PM
Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania, Lukashenko says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 10:42 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,169 dead, 149 intubated
Trump's son will sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 10:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by