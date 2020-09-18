Health Ministry publishes outline for holding protests during lockdown

"In these complicated days of dealing with a state of emergency that requires limiting the freedom of individuals, increased efforts need to be made in order to protect the freedom of speech," the document read.

According to the outline, the Health Ministry's professional opinion, and as such, its and policy, is that similar to gatherings of other kinds, protests pose a threat of increased infections.

In an attempt to balance between the right to protest and safeguarding the public's health, protests will still be allowed, but in a limited form.

Firstly, every person participating in a protest will be required to wear a mask at all times, and not doing so will result in a NIS 500 fine.

Furthermore, protests will take part in groups of 20 people, while keeping a distance between each group, as much as possible.

The Health Ministry published on Friday, Rosh Hashanah eve, its outline for holding protests during the coronavirus pandemic.