Two people arriving on a flight to Israel from Ukraine via Pegasus Airlines were later discovered to have the coronavirus, the Health Ministry announces on Wednesday.The schedule of the fight can be seen below: Departure: 18.01.2021 at 22:30: Lvov Airport (LWO) - UkraineLanding: 18.01.2021 23:30 Sabiha Goken International Airport - IstanbulDeparture: 18.01.2021 23:45 Sabiha Goken International Airport (SAW) - IstanbulLanding: 19.01.2021 at 00:30 at Tel Aviv Airport.