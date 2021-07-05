Health officials rule: COVID booster recommended for immunocompromised

Top health officials on the Advisory Committee for Corona Vaccines will recommend the Health Ministry vaccinate immunocompromised people with a third dose or booster shot, The Jerusalem Post was informed by a member of the committee.

The committee met until close to midnight Sunday evening to review the data on the subject.

They will not recommend giving a third dose to the rest of the population.

In addition, the committee will recommend that the country roll out the green passport program again, requiring people to be vaccinated or tested before entering certain events. According to the source, the health officials will not recommend reinstating the Purple Ribbon program, which reduced the number of people allowed in stores and other businesses, among other restrictions.

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss next steps for curtailing the spread of the virus as daily cases continue to increase.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Sunday at the weekly cabinet meeting that if infection continued to spread new restrictions would be required.

“As part of what we have learned from the past, we will not wait to protect the health of Israeli citizens,” he said.

The government is also expected to step-up enforcement against those who fail to wear their masks in closed public spaces. In addition, construction is underway on a new coronavirus testing tent at Ben-Gurion Airport, which is meant to screen people as they arrive and help stop the virus from entering Israel.

According to health officials, some 90% of current cases in the country are of the Delta variant.