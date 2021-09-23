The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hearing begins on Eitan Biran custody battle in Tel Aviv

The custody battle surrounding the sole survivor of a cable car crash in Italy continued as a hearing began in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 10:21
A hearing on the custody battle surrounding Eitan Biran, the six-year-old boy who is the sole survivor of a cable car crash in Northern Italy in May, opened on Thursday morning at the Family Court in Tel Aviv.
Biran was illegally taken to Israel by his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, earlier this month. The boy's paternal relatives are fighting to bring Biran back to Italy.
Immediately after she learned that the child was in Israel, Biran’s aunt Aya filed a request in Italian court, where an investigation against Peleg for suspected kidnapping was opened.
Peleg’s lawyers in Italy have acknowledged that he had taken the boy to Israel saying that he had “acted on impulse,” as he was worried about his grandson’s health, and after being excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy’s custody.
The crash caused the deaths of 14 people, including Eitan’s father, Amit, his mother, Tal Peleg, his one-year-old brother, Tom, and his great-grandparents, Barbara Cohen Konisky and Itshak Cohen.
Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Italian authorities assigned Eitan’s custody to his aunt Aya, Amit’s sister and a doctor who lives with her family, including two daughters around Eitan’s age, in the suburbs of Pavia. The Biran family had moved there five years ago to allow Amit to study medicine.
In recent months, however, harsh controversies have emerged between Eitan’s paternal and maternal relatives, with the latter accusing the former of keeping the child “hostage,” and of disregarding his Israeli and Jewish identity.
Meanwhile, the Peleg family has hired super communication strategist Ronen Tzur, who in the past was an adviser to Defense Minister Benny Gantz.


