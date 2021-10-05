Herzog heading to Ukraine for Babyn Yar comemorations

President Isaac Herzog flew to Ukraine on Tuesday in order to participate in a number of events marking 80 years since the Babyn Yar massacre.
Herzog will meet with the President and PM of Ukraine, the President of Germany, and other leaders, and will visit the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.
