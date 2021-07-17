The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Herzog sends letter of condolences to German president over flood deaths

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 17, 2021 21:18
President Isaac Herzog sent a letter to German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday, in which he expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the heavy floods in Western Germany.
"I would like to express my friendship and condolences to you and to the German people in these difficult days," Herzog wrote. He added that he was praying for the people killed, injured, or missing in the catastrophe.
Herzog added that "I completely agree with your declaration that the way to prevent these floods is by fighting climate change," adding that "Israel will be a partner to any initiative meant to solve this urgent crisis." 
PM Bennett participates in Tisha Be’av megillah reading with son
30-year-old man shot to death in Tel Aviv in suspected assassination
Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 08:57 PM
Coronavirus: Over 1,000 new cases since yesterday, highest since March
43-year-old dies after electrocuted in storage unit in Acre
Shasha-Biton: accusations that I am a coronavirus denier are absurd
Ra'am head to Joint List: Stop cutting deals with Likud under the table
Joint List leader: we will not support a budget that harms the weak
Wildfire in Spain's Costa Brava forces hundreds from their homes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 06:37 PM
Despite heat wave, over 70,000 Israelis visit national parks on Saturday
Biden promises to appeal immigration ruling, urges Congress to act
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 05:17 PM
Afghan politicians, Taliban meet in Doha as fighting continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 05:01 PM
UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 04:56 PM
Youth killed in Iran water crisis protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 03:07 PM
Ethiopia's Tigray forces say they released 1,000 captured soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 02:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by