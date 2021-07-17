Herzog sends letter of condolences to German president over flood deaths

President Isaac Herzog sent a letter to German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday, in which he expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the heavy floods in Western Germany.

"I would like to express my friendship and condolences to you and to the German people in these difficult days," Herzog wrote. He added that he was praying for the people killed, injured, or missing in the catastrophe.

Herzog added that "I completely agree with your declaration that the way to prevent these floods is by fighting climate change," adding that "Israel will be a partner to any initiative meant to solve this urgent crisis."