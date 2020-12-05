Hezbollah reportedly launched drone near IDF base without being spotted

The Lebanon-based terrorist organization Hezbollah revealed on Friday that it had sent an unmanned aerial drone (UAV) into Israeli territory in October and even went so far as to near a major IDF base, all the while not being picked up by Israeli radar, according to Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel Al-Manar.The recording shown by the UAV was broadcast on Al-Manar, and included footage of an IDF base in the North, Biranit, which is located close to the border and is the reportedly the command center for all IDF troops on the Lebanese border.However, according to Hezbollah, the drone was also able to take pictures of a facility in Sheba'a Farms in the Golan Heights, though it is unclear if this is accurate.The drone was launched in late October during the IDF's "Lethal Arrow" exercises in the North, which saw the army simulate a war with Hezbollah.This is a developing story.