Home Front Command's coronavirus Task Force to end operations in August

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi approved a plan presented by Deputy Chief of Staff, Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Home Front Command Commander, Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin to gradually transfer epidemiological investigaion authorities from the Alon Task Force headquarters in Ramle to the health system, while preserving all the capabilities and knowledge accumulated by the unit, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The task force headquarters will reportedly be closed completely by early August and a reserves unit will be created based off of the unit, to allow greater pandemic preparedness.

"The accumulated knowledge will be used by the State of Israel and the world for decades to come in dealing with pandemics and emergencies in the home front," Gantz said after the announcement.

"I salute the reservists, the soldiers and commanders of the IDF and the Home Front Command, and the employees of the defense establishment who took part in the hard work," he added.