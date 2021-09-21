House Dems vote to remove Iron Dome funding from upcoming budget

US House Democrats have voted to remove funding for Israel's Iron Dome on Tuesday, following increased pushback from progressives on the issue, Politico's co-Congressional Bureau Chief reported.
The decision stemmed from a fear that progressives would not vote for the budget should the $1 billion in funding for the Iron Dome remain in the bill.
Earlier last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also introduced an amendment to the defense budget bill which would suspend the transfer of $735 million worth of Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) to Israel. JDAMs are kits that convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.
