Iron Dome replenishment bill to be brought 'before this week' - Hoyer

The announcement exposes once again the internal tug-of-war within the Dems, particularly about security assistance to Israel.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 09:22
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 20, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)
WASHINGTON - House majority leader Steny Hoyer vowed on Tuesday to bring a suspension bill to the House floor later this week to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome, hours after Democratic leadership had to remove the $1 billion provision from a continuing resolution amid pushback from progressives.
“It's my intention to bring to this floor a suspension bill before the end of this week, that will fully fund iron dome,” Hoyer said on the House floor. “We ought to do it,” he said.
Hoyer said that he talked to Israeli foreign minister Lapid, “and assured him that that bill was going to pass this house.”
“I hope that my colleagues on that side of the aisle would join me. I intend to bring it to the floor and it will be done,” he added. “It is absolutely essential.”
He went on to say that 4,400 were fired from Gaza to Israel in 10 days in May. ”Iron dome saved lives and property and held Israel secure,” he noted. “The president wants this bill passed (..) and I believe scores of others on both sides of the aisle want to make sure that Israel is secure and that she could replenish the assets of iron dome, which are defensive only, not offensive weapons. So that if somebody sends a rocket towards either people or places in Israel, they will be able to intercept that rocket and save lives and save property.”
Hoyer’s announcement may bypass the inside opposition within the progressive flank of the Party regarding this specific vote, but it also exposes again the internal tug-of-war within the Dems, particularly about security assistance to Israel.
Moderate Democrats so far dismissed progressives' calls to condition aid to Israel.  They argued that those who call to condition aid are a small group that does not represent the majority of the Party. However, following Tuesday's 220-211 vote – along Party lines - it is becoming clear that when every vote counts, and given the Democrats narrow majority, even a small group can have a great deal of influence.
The larger question, of course, is whether this was a one-time victory for the left flank of the Party, or is it a new trend. It is still not clear what would happen in the next time that such funds would be a part of complex legislation that would come down to a slim majority, and whether Hoyer will again need to find creative ways such as a suspension bill to pass it. 
Senator Norm Coleman, the Republican Jewish Coalition National Chairman, said in a statement that House Democrats “should be ashamed of themselves.”
“By cowardly caving to the Israel-hating wing of their party and blocking vital assistance to support our ally Israel, House Democrats have emboldened the likes of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to continue dragging their party even further to the radical Left,” he said.  
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) sharply criticized the removal of the provision as well. “Extremists in Congress are playing politics with Israeli Palestinian lives,” the organization tweeted. “Calling to remove funding for a lifesaving defensive system is an affront to our values, risks further conflict, and is counter to the commitment made by Biden and supported by Congressional leadership.”
Likewise, Ambassador Dennis Ross, who was the US point man on the peace process in both the George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations, tweeted that “blocking funding for Iron Dome may well harm Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
“If Israel cannot protect its citizens from Hamas rockets, it will have to go into Gaza on the ground to prevent them from being fired. In that case, Palestinian and Israeli losses will be much higher,” Ross tweeted.
Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, defended the Party and told The Jerusalem Post that “the bottom line is that Democrats will ensure that Israel gets this aid.”
“Joe Biden made the commitment to Israel after the latest conflict with Hamas that he would replenish Iron Dome beyond the commitment in the MOU, and it will get done; and Democrats will make sure it gets done," said Soifer. She went on to say that "Democrats have passed aid to Israel numerous times in this Congress, and it will happen again when they vote on a standalone measure later this week."
“Bipartisan support for Israel is eroding,” said Dan Arbell, scholar-in-residence at the Center for Israeli Studies at American University. Arbell previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Washington DC and worked as Ambassador Michael Oren's second in command from 2009 to 2012.
“Public opinion polls show a consistent decline in Democratic support for Israel and rising support and solidarity with the Palestinians,” he told the Post. “The funding for Iron Dome will go through at the end, but Israel must invest great efforts in widening and deepening the dialogue and contacts with elected officials and constituencies who do not feel a strong bond with Israel, before it’ll be too late.”


