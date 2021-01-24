Hundreds block Route 65 in protest after 21-year-old killed in Umm al-Fahm

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked Route 65 near the entrance junction to the city of Umm al-Fahm on Sunday in protest of the murder of the city's resident, 21-year-old Muhammad Agbaria, who was killed throughout the weekend while returning from an anti-violence protest.

Police said the road was blocked between the Mei Ami junction and the Megiddo junction in both directions and that drivers were being asked to use alternative roads for the time being.

Agbaria is the fourth member of his family to be violently killed in the past year and a half.