Hundreds of Ahuvia Sandak protesters gather in front of Amir Ohana's home

Hundreds of demonstrators came out to Tel Aviv on Thursday evening to demonstrate near the home of Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana, in protest of the death of hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak when the car he was riding in flipped over during a police chase last month.

Police cavalry arrived at the scene as part of the forces in order to bring order to the area. One policeman was seen on video which circulated on social media punching a protester in the face druing clashes.