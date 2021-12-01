The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hundreds of Ugandan troops cross into Congo in joint anti-Islamist offensive

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 17:38

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2021 17:39
Hundreds of Ugandan soldiers in armored vehicles crossed the border into the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, two witnesses said, as a joint offensive against an Islamic State-linked armed group appeared to expand.
Late on Tuesday Congo said special forces from both countries would be deployed to secure bases belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, which had been targeted by air and artillery strikes earlier in the day.
The campaign takes place after months of lobbying of regional governments by President Felix Tshisekedi, whose own efforts to end the decades of bloodshed in Congo's east have been stymied by poor planning, corruption and insufficient funding, according to a parliamentary report.
On Wednesday morning Ugandan troops and vehicles were seen crossing into Congo at the Nobili border post for the second day, a local resident and civil rights activist said.
"I have just seen 30 vehicles full of Ugandan soldiers entering Congo. I also saw two tanks," said Blaise Bokassa, who lives in Nobili. "If our army collaborates with (the Ugandan army) a solution will be found, and the history of the ADF will be consigned to the past."
Faustin Baraka Baswegy, a member of a civil rights group in Nobili, said he also saw troops enter Congo in the morning.
"I have seen many vehicles with hundreds of Ugandan soldiers," he said.
A Ugandan army spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment. Congo's government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said he had no further information, but has scheduled a news conference for later on Wednesday to provide an update on the joint operation.
The ADF, which started as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in mid-2019, but United Nations researchers have found no evidence of IS command and control over ADF operations.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

Little is currently known about the scope and duration of the operation, said Nelleke Van de Walle from the Brussels-based thinktank International Crisis Group.
However, it appeared to be more ambitious than the last time Uganda's army attacked the ADF in Congo in 2017, when it said it killed 100 fighters in air strikes.
Although welcomed by some, it has also provoked unease in both capitals because of the Ugandan army's conduct during Congo's 1998-2003 civil war, for which Kinshasa is seeking billions of dollars of reparations. Uganda has called the amount ruinous.
"We fear we could see the same illegal activities that happened during the past deployment, stealing gold and those other commodities," Joel Ssenyonyi, a Ugandan opposition lawmaker, told Reuters.
"They needed parliamentary permission so we can debate why they need to go there. Is there a legitimate justification or are they going there to steal again?"
Clashes over Iran-Afghanistan's 'border misunderstanding' ended
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 05:55 PM
Iran starts enriching with advanced machines at Fordow during deal talks
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 05:33 PM
Boat carrying Nigerian students capsizes, killing at least 29
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 05:16 PM
Lithuania mulls state of emergency on Polish border to stop migrants
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 03:56 PM
Erwin Koeman resigns as Beitar Jerusalem coach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 03:07 PM
Fire reported at Iranian Parliament, parliamentarians evacuated
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 02:20 PM
Tom Nides to visit Yad Vashem for first time as US Ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 12:38 PM
Two residents of Tel Aviv and HaSharon arrested for producing drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 12:28 PM
Former Tel Aviv deputy mayor suspected of sexual offenses released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 12:15 PM
Jerusalem resident in his 70s accused of raping mentally-disabled woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 11:35 AM
Open borders to Afghan asylum-seekers, UN refugee agency says
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 11:31 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 568 new cases, 115 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2021 10:08 AM
CDC says it is moving to tighten international COVID-19 testing rules
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 04:27 AM
US congratulates Xiomara Castro on election victory in Honduras
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 03:52 AM
Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID-19 booster for 16, 17 year olds
By REUTERS
12/01/2021 02:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by