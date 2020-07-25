IAF strike Syrian army posts, responding to fire

IAF military helicopters struck Syrian Arab Army targets in southern Syria in retaliation for Syrian fire toward the Golan Heights earlier on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Friday night.





According to the IDF, the helicopters attacked several observation posts and intelligence facilities located in Syrian military bases in the area.





"The IDF sees the Syrian regime as the one responsible for the fire earlier today and will continue to act with determination, retaliating for every violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel," the unit said in a statement.



