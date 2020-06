Soldiers from the IDF's Kfir Brigade arrested three Palestinians near Beit Fajar in the Hebron area who were reportedly planning on throwing Molotov cocktails, Ynet reported.The suspects were found to have six Molotov cocktails with them at the time of their arrest.The three suspects have been transferred to security forces for interrogation.The arrest comes amid rising tensions in Hebron. On Friday night, Golani soldiers saved a Palestinian from being assaulted by Jewish settlers.