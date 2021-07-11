IDF delegation to Miami to return to Israel Sunday - watch





צוות החילוץ הישראלי של פיקוד העורף עוזב את אתר האסון במיאמי בדרכו לארץ. משלחת צה"ל עוזבת היום וחוזרת ארצה.צוות החילוץ הישראלי של פיקוד העורף עוזב את אתר האסון במיאמי בדרכו לארץ. pic.twitter.com/doFYuXGGg5 July 11, 2021

The IDF Home Front Command’s delegation, assisting search and rescue efforts in the Miami building collapse, will return to Israel Sunday, Walla reported.The death toll rose to 79 on Friday after workers extracted 14 more bodies from the ruins and said they had reduced the pile of debris down nearly to ground level.The recovery left 61 people still missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.