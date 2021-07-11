The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF delegation to Miami to return to Israel Sunday - watch

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2021 10:02
The IDF Home Front Command’s delegation, assisting search and rescue efforts in the Miami building collapse, will return to Israel Sunday, Walla reported.
The death toll rose to 79 on Friday after workers extracted 14 more bodies from the ruins and said they had reduced the pile of debris down nearly to ground level.
The recovery left 61 people still missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
India pulls staff from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban widens control
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2021 10:00 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 261 new cases, 0.6% of tests positive
Israel Police investigate vandalism of Jerusalem synagogue
Four arrested in Denver with 16 long guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition
COVID: Israeli surrogate families trapped in Georgia to return home
Yehuda Guetta's family to file civil lawsuit vs. terrorist in Israel, US
3-year-old girl dies after being locked in a car
Saturday marks last day for Israeli children to receive Pfizer's vaccine
MK Issawi Frej to resign from Meretz under Norwegian law
IDF arrests three suspects crossing from Gaza into Israel with knives
Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 06:34 PM
Forest 'firestorm' kills one, destroys homes in central Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 05:35 PM
Confirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 05:21 PM
Eight killed in Mogadishu by suicide bomb targeting government convoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 03:41 PM
South African police arrest 27 over protest link to Zuma jailing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 02:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by