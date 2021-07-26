IDF fires mysteriously timed flares near Gaza, Lebanon border - reports

IDF artillery allegedly fired flares near the borders with both Lebanon and Gaza around the same time on Monday evening, according to reports Arab media.
At 9:30, the Palestinian Safa Press Agency tweeted a picture of an alleged flare which their correspondent claiming it was fired toward the Kissufim area of southern Israel, east of the Gaza city of Khan Younis.
Fewer than 10 minutes later, a reporter for the Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar tweeted a picture of his own, which he claims fell near the Israel-Lebanon border.
According to a report by Ynet, the flares in northern Israel were fired due to fears of an intrusion into Israeli territory in the area of the Manara Cliff in the Upper Galilee, to aid the soldiers conducting searches."This is a developing story.