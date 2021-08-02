IDF flares launched near Har Dov along border with Lebanon

IDF flares were launched near Har Dov on Israel's northern border with Lebanon on Monday night. The background of the incident is unclear.On Monday morning the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced the IDF thwarted two attempted infiltrations from the southern Gaza Strip the previous night. One suspect was caught carrying wire cutters and a knife and was transferred for questioning. Three additional suspects were caught carrying two knives and were questioned at the scene of the arrest.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}IDF soldiers arrested two suspects in northern Israel two weeks ago after they were spotted crossing the border from Lebanon into Israel overnight, the military said in a statement.After, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Israel will not tolerate rocket fire from Lebanon, after two rockets were fired into Israeli territory early in the morning.
In May, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, a dozen rockets were fired into Israel from the same area in Lebanon. The IDF responded with artillery fire after those rocket attacks as well.
This is a developing story.