IDF officer convicted for sexual harassment of 4 soldiers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 14, 2021 08:34
An officer in the IDF with the rank of captain was convicted of sexually harassing four soldiers on Wednesday, according to Army Radio.
The officer touched their genitals, made sexual suggestions and asked the victims not to cooperate with the investigation against him.
A military tribunal sentenced him to six months in prison, compensation to the victims and a demotion to the rank of private.
Coronavirus in Knesset: MK Vladimir Beliak infected
Blast hits bus in northern Pakistan killing eight
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 08:30 AM
Israel & PA investigating death of Jerusalem resident with stab wounds
Qalandiya shooter caught
Man shoots at officers at Qalandiya checkpoint, apprehended by police
US State Department invites UN racism investigators to visit US
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 05:15 AM
17-year-old dies in motorbike accident
One dead, several injured in Cuba anti-government protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 12:46 AM
Internal Office takes on COVID responsibilities
Yair Lapid enters COVID-19 isolation following Brussels visit
'Indirect but active' talks being held with Iran on US detainees
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/13/2021 10:17 PM
US calls for prosecutions over anti-LGBT violence in country of Georgia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/13/2021 10:01 PM
Chicago banker convicted of bribing Paul Manafort
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/13/2021 08:56 PM
Likud MK Miri Regev calls Labor MK Mara'ana-Menuhin a 'Hamas asset'
Netanyahu's Likud presented bill to annex West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
  • 07/13/2021 07:17 PM
