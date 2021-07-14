IDF officer convicted for sexual harassment of 4 soldiers

קצין צה״ל בדרגת סרן הורשע בהטרדה מינית של 4 חיילים ששירתו תחתיו. הוא נגע באיברי המין שלהם, הציע להם הצעות מיניות, ואחרי שנפתחה החקירה, הוא ביקש מהם שלא ישתפו איתה פעולה.— דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) July 14, 2021
בית הדין הצבאי גזר עליו 6 חודשי מאסר, פיצויים לנפגעים והורדה בדרגה לטוראי.
דיווחנו אצל @efitriger
The officer touched their genitals, made sexual suggestions and asked the victims not to cooperate with the investigation against him. A military tribunal sentenced him to six months in prison, compensation to the victims and a demotion to the rank of private.