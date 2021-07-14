IDF officer convicted for sexual harassment of 4 soldiers





בית הדין הצבאי גזר עליו 6 חודשי מאסר, פיצויים לנפגעים והורדה בדרגה לטוראי.

דיווחנו אצל קצין צה״ל בדרגת סרן הורשע בהטרדה מינית של 4 חיילים ששירתו תחתיו. הוא נגע באיברי המין שלהם, הציע להם הצעות מיניות, ואחרי שנפתחה החקירה, הוא ביקש מהם שלא ישתפו איתה פעולה.בית הדין הצבאי גזר עליו 6 חודשי מאסר, פיצויים לנפגעים והורדה בדרגה לטוראי.דיווחנו אצל @efitriger July 14, 2021

A military tribunal sentenced him to six months in prison, compensation to the victims and a demotion to the rank of private. The officer touched their genitals, made sexual suggestions and asked the victims not to cooperate with the investigation against him.A military tribunal sentenced him to six months in prison, compensation to the victims and a demotion to the rank of private.

An officer in the IDF with the rank of captain was convicted of sexually harassing four soldiers on Wednesday, according to Army Radio.