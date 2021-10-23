IDF, Police foil attempt to smuggle drugs, guns across Lebanon border

IDF soldiers and Israel Police foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and drugs across Israel's border with Lebanon , the Police said Saturday.

The attempt was spotted by IDF soldiers and around NIS 350,000 worth of contraband was seized. Two guns and nine kg. of hashish were seized Police said.

The IDF and Police are investigating the incident, and the possibility that the attempt was aided by Hezbollah is being examined, the IDF said.

The economic situation in Lebanon leaves the IDF concerned that there may be an increase of drug smuggling and infiltration of migrant workers and refugees along the northern border.

Drugs and weapons seized after a smuggling attempt across the Israel, Lebanon border. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

“The Lebanese economy is not good , and that can lead to things happening on the border,” Lt.-Col. Raz Haimlich, commander of the Artillery Corps Fire Brigade 411th “Keren” Battalion, told The Jerusalem Post in July. “I’m always ready for something to happen... whether it’s drugs being smuggled or people infiltrating, looking for work. I think the work that the IDF is doing will stop people from trying to smuggle.”

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.