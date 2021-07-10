The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanon border: IDF, police stop weapons smuggling attempt

The weapons were estimated to value millions of shekels. Israel police are investigating

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 10, 2021 13:31
Guns that were being smuggled to Lebanon (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police and IDF forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle 43 pistols from Lebanon on Friday night near the cross-border village of Ghajar.
Forces launched flares and scanned the area after suspicious movement was detected and suspects identified transferring weapons from southern Lebanon into Israel. The suspects were detected using various means, both overt and covert, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
“IDF forces monitor everything that is happening along the border, and are working hard to combat the phenomenon of drug and weapon smuggling from the Lebanese border,” the statement added.
The smuggling attempt of the pistols were estimated to value millions of shekels.
An investigation into the incident is being investigated by the Israel Police and according to the military, the possibility that the smuggling attempt was carried out with help of Hezbollah is also being looked into.
The possibility that the smuggling attempt was carried out with the help of the terrorist organization Hezbollah is being investigated, and the IDF is investigating with the Israel Police the perpetrators of smuggling weapons.
Both weapons and drugs have been smuggled into Israel from its northern border, with some of the weapons having been used in terror attacks in Israel.
Last week the IDF said that it believes that Hajj Khalil Harb, a top Hezbollah official, is operating a drug and weapons smuggling operation over the border between Israel and Lebanon.


Tags hezbollah weapons Smuggling Israel-Lebanon border
