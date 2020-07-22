The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF soldier killed, officer injured in accident in Golan Heights

Car accidents were the leading cause of death in the military in 2019

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 22, 2020 20:01
IDF troops during a training exercise – ‘In a situation where Israel is coping with multiple fronts, we still need to decide... what is the priority. This is a difficult problem.’ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IDF troops during a training exercise – ‘In a situation where Israel is coping with multiple fronts, we still need to decide... what is the priority. This is a difficult problem.’
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An IDF soldier was killed and an officer injured in an accident involving a military vehicle in the area of Har Dov in the Golan Heights, the military announced on Wednesday.
The Nachal Brigade soldier was identified as 20 year-old Corporal Shachar Algazar from Moshav Ranen. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant after his death.
A video from the scene showed an Osh Kosh military truck lost control while driving and hit the guardrail before rolling over trees and coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Algazar, who was driving the truck, was immediately killed and the officer with the rank of second lieutenant sustained moderate head wounds in the accident. He was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.
“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation and are being investigated by field commanders,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
Algazar’s family was notified of his death.
The leading cause of death in the IDF last year was car accidents, with five service members losing their lives and another 13 being injured in 2019.


Tags IDF soldiers accident
