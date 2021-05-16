The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF soldier injured, 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank unrest

The clashes come amid heightened violence in the West Bank and within Israel as part of tensions surrounding Gaza and Jerusalem.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 16, 2021 02:17
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces during a demonstrations in Bethlehem on May 15, 2021 (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces during a demonstrations in Bethlehem on May 15, 2021
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
An IDF soldier was lightly injured and at least two Palestinians were killed by IDF gunfire in clashes in the West Bank on Saturday night, amid continuing tensions surrounding Gaza and Jerusalem.
The IDF spokesperson reported on Saturday night that a Palestinian vehicle attempted to runover IDF soldiers at a military checkpoint near the Mitzpe Eshtamoa Junction in the southern West Bank. IDF soldiers carried out an arrest protocol, including gunfire.
Shortly beforehand, Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian was killed by IDF gunfire near the al-Fawar refugee camp south of Hebron.
Later on Saturday night, a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli security forces during clashes near Tulkarm, according to Palestinian reports.
A firefight broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces near the Kalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem on Saturday night as well, according to Palestinian reports. So far no injuries have been reported.
 
In Kalkilya, an IDF soldier was reportedly lightly injured in the leg by gunfire during clashes with Palestinians near Kalkilya in the West Bank, east of Kfar Saba, on Saturday night, according to Israeli media.
Video from earlier in the night in Kalkilya published by Palestinian media showed large crowds carrying Hamas flags and flaming torches marching through the streets.
Over 450 of injuries were reported among Palestinians in clashes across the West Bank on Saturday due to tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire fired by Israeli security forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
On Saturday night, Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian was seriously injured on the Temple Mount in a confrontation with Israeli security forces. The Palestinian was transferred to a hospital for further treatment.
Border Police clashed with Palestinians in a number of locations near Jerusalem on Saturday night, including Rachel's Tomb and the Shuafat neighborhood, with over 250 rioters throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs at security forces.
The clashes come amid heightened violence in the West Bank and within Israel as part of tensions surrounding Gaza and Jerusalem.


Tags IDF West Bank West Bank Violence Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by