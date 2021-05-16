IDF soldier injured, 2 Palestinians killed in West Bank unrest

An IDF soldier was lightly injured and at least two Palestinians were killed by IDF gunfire in clashes in the West Bank on Saturday night, amid continuing tensions surrounding Gaza and Jerusalem.

The IDF spokesperson reported on Saturday night that a Palestinian vehicle attempted to runover IDF soldiers at a military checkpoint near the Mitzpe Eshtamoa Junction in the southern West Bank. IDF soldiers carried out an arrest protocol, including gunfire.

Shortly beforehand, Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian was killed by IDF gunfire near the al-Fawar refugee camp south of Hebron.

Later on Saturday night, a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli security forces during clashes near Tulkarm, according to Palestinian reports.

A firefight broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces near the Kalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem on Saturday night as well, according to Palestinian reports. So far no injuries have been reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In Kalkilya, an IDF soldier was reportedly lightly injured in the leg by gunfire during clashes with Palestinians near Kalkilya in the West Bank, east of Kfar Saba, on Saturday night, according to Israeli media.

Video from earlier in the night in Kalkilya published by Palestinian media showed large crowds carrying Hamas flags and flaming torches marching through the streets.

Over 450 of injuries were reported among Palestinians in clashes across the West Bank on Saturday due to tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire fired by Israeli security forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

On Saturday night, Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian was seriously injured on the Temple Mount in a confrontation with Israeli security forces. The Palestinian was transferred to a hospital for further treatment.

Border Police clashed with Palestinians in a number of locations near Jerusalem on Saturday night, including Rachel's Tomb and the Shuafat neighborhood, with over 250 rioters throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs at security forces.