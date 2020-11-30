The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF tells troops in closed units to prepare for another closure

With a rise in coronavirus cases, military warns of a possible third closure.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 10:38
IDF cadets at Base 80 will be allowed to quarantine at home (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IDF cadets at Base 80 will be allowed to quarantine at home
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
With a rise in coronavirus cases in Israel, the IDF is preparing for another lockdown and has informed troops on closed bases to prepare for an extended stay.
The military updated their guidelines on Monday, informing that all troops in units where they don’t go home on weekends to prepare to stay for an extended stay for a period of up to one month.
This would be the third closure for IDF troops since the coronavirus pandemic began.
In September the military said that all combat soldiers, as well as those currently in training and those in units where they don’t go home on weekends, must prepare to stay for an extended stay for a period of up to one month following the Yom Kippur holiday.
At the time 1,190 servicemembers had tested positive for the virus and another 13,038 were in quarantine.
There are currently 202 servicemembers sick with the virus and another 2,491 in quarantine. While it is significantly less than in September, it is still a rise in cases.
In March the IDF also kept troops on base and suspended all training for reservists until after the end of the Passover holiday on April 15.
At open bases, soldiers have been instructed to work in shifts while maintaining capsules in an attempt to reduce contact. All events in closed spaces must not have more than a third of the capacity and no more than 150 people and if there are civilians present, troops must remain separate from them.
Troops who go on abroad as part of a military operation must perform a coronavirus test at a military facility while those who go on vacation as civilians to locations such as the Dead Sea or Eilat must perform a coronavirus test at a civilian facility.
Servicemembers serving in Eilat are required to perform a coronavirus test once a week, either at civilian locations or at one of the rapid test sites at the entrance to the city.
The military is also recommending that all reservists to take a coronavirus test at civilian drive-in locations prior to arriving at base.
Israel currently has 9,897 active coronavirus cases with 263 patients in serious condition including 114 on ventilators. Some 2,864 people have died


Tags Israel IDF Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by