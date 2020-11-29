Netanyahu on coronavirus spike: If need be, we will halt reliefs

He said that that country is "in danger" of spiraling out of control again. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned cabinet ministers on Sunday that if the recent rise in the rate of infection continues, "we will stop the continued easing of restrictions and even tighten those reliefs that have already been granted."He said that that country is "in danger" of spiraling out of control again.Some 3.3% of people screened for coronavirus in the last day tested positive - the highest number in the last month and up from an average of around 2% last week. When the tests done as part of the random survey are removed, that number spikes even further to 3.9%.

The total, 569 new cases were diagnosed out of 17,472 tests, the Health Ministry showed. The death toll stands at 2,854. Some 9,951 people have active cases of the virus.

"We are struggling with a severe epidemic that has so far claimed some 2,800 people - each a world of his or her own," the prime minister continued. "We mourn each and every one of them. We know the suffering of the families, of the situation." A report by the Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center, which is overseen by the IDF and the Health Ministry, reported that there has been a consistent increase in the number of new cases and that it expects the number to continue rising. Recall, for three days in a row - Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - more than 1,000 new cases were diagnosed per day."We are struggling with a severe epidemic that has so far claimed some 2,800 people - each a world of his or her own," the prime minister continued. "We mourn each and every one of them. We know the suffering of the families, of the situation."A report by the Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center, which is overseen by the IDF and the Health Ministry, reported that there has been a consistent increase in the number of new cases and that it expects the number to continue rising.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The report noted that the number of daily tests had gone up, too, but that this could not fully account for the amount of new cases.

The reproduction rate - the number of people one sick person infects - is also climbing. On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported an average rate of 1.16. In the Arab sector that number is 1.18, 1.12 in the general sector and 0.96 in the ultra-Orthodox sector.

In the last seven days, people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country, but especially among the Arab community. More than 100 new cases were found in these cities: 790 people in Jerusalem; 258 in Nazareth; 140 in Haifa and Umm el-Fahem; 139 in Rahat; 137 in Shefa-ʻAmr; 122 in Tel Aviv-Jaffa; 102 in Taibe and 101 in Beersheba.

The Health Ministry reported 14 red cities and 24 orange cities.

Over the weekend, 15 malls reopened and even museums as part of a pilot program that the Health Ministry agreed to run. The malls were overcrowded on Black Friday and images swarmed social media of people in large groups, on top of each other in long lines and more.

“Mistakes were made in launching the pilot program,” Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said Sunday morning in an interview with Kan. He admitted, “Some of this is our fault - we created the crowding in the malls.”

Late Saturday night, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, coronavirus commissioner Nachman Ash and other health officials met to discuss if some changes might need to be made to the program. They decided to monitor the outline for the next couple of days and then to consider revisions.

Meanwhile, students in grades 10 through 12 returned to school on Sunday and health authorities are saying that Israel is en route to another lockdown.

“Schools alone will lead to lockdown,” former Health Ministry director-general Gabi Barbash told The Jerusalem Post Saturday night. “The question is not if, it’s how long until.”