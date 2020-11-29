The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Netanyahu on coronavirus spike: If need be, we will halt reliefs

Coronavirus cases climbing: 3.3% test positive on Sunday

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 13:29
Shoppers line up at stores in Jerusalem as Israel continues the exit from the coronavirus lockdown, Nov. 10, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shoppers line up at stores in Jerusalem as Israel continues the exit from the coronavirus lockdown, Nov. 10, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned cabinet ministers on Sunday that if the recent rise in the rate of infection continues, "we will stop the continued easing of restrictions and even tighten those reliefs that have already been granted."
He said that that country is "in danger" of spiraling out of control again.
Some 3.3% of people screened for coronavirus in the last day tested positive - the highest number in the last month and up from an average of around 2% last week.  When the tests done as part of the random survey are removed, that number spikes even further to 3.9%.
The total, 569 new cases were diagnosed out of 17,472 tests, the Health Ministry showed. The death toll stands at 2,854. Some 9,951 people have active cases of the virus. 
Recall, for three days in a row - Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - more than 1,000 new cases were diagnosed per day. 
"We are struggling with a severe epidemic that has so far claimed some 2,800 people - each a world of his or her own," the prime minister continued. "We mourn each and every one of them. We know the suffering of the families, of the situation."
A report by the Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center, which is overseen by the IDF and the Health Ministry, reported that there has been a consistent increase in the number of new cases and that it expects the number to continue rising. 
The report noted that the number of daily tests had gone up, too, but that this could not fully account for the amount of new cases. 
The reproduction rate - the number of people one sick person infects - is also climbing. On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported an average rate of 1.16. In the Arab sector that number is 1.18, 1.12 in the general sector and 0.96 in the ultra-Orthodox sector.
In the last seven days, people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country, but especially among the Arab community. More than 100 new cases were found in these cities: 790 people in Jerusalem; 258 in Nazareth; 140 in Haifa and Umm el-Fahem; 139 in Rahat; 137 in Shefa-ʻAmr; 122 in Tel Aviv-Jaffa; 102 in Taibe and 101 in Beersheba.
The Health Ministry reported 14 red cities and 24 orange cities.  
Over the weekend, 15 malls reopened and even museums as part of a pilot program that the Health Ministry agreed to run. The malls were overcrowded on Black Friday and images swarmed social media of people in large groups, on top of each other in long lines and more.
“Mistakes were made in launching the pilot program,” Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said Sunday morning in an interview with Kan. He admitted, “Some of this is our fault - we created the crowding in the malls.”
Late Saturday night, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, coronavirus commissioner Nachman Ash and other health officials met to discuss if some changes might need to be made to the program. They decided to monitor the outline for the next couple of days and then to consider revisions. 
Meanwhile, students in grades 10 through 12 returned to school on Sunday and health authorities are saying that Israel is en route to another lockdown.
“Schools alone will lead to lockdown,” former Health Ministry director-general Gabi Barbash told The Jerusalem Post Saturday night. “The question is not if, it’s how long until.”
Sunday morning, in an interview with Kan, he reiterated that message: “The picture is clear. The numbers are growing. Without a dramatic change that is doubtful can be done, we are on the way to a third closure.”
On the procurement of a coronavirus vaccine, Netanyahu added at the cabinet meeting that the outline for the the distribution of vaccines will be discussed this week.
"My policy has been, and still is, to bring as many vaccines from as many sources to as many citizens as possible, and as quickly as possible," he said. "We see that this policy is proving itself, against the background of various reports on the quality of the vaccination testing process, at least in one of the companies."


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by