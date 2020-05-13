IDF soldiers, Palestinians clash in Yabad amid hunt for soldier's killer

Clashes between IDF soldiers and Palestinians occurred in Yabad after IDF troops entered the West Bank Palestinian town searching for the murderer of Sergeant First Class Amit Ben Yigal, Channel 12 reported.According to Palestinian reports early Tuesday night, a Palestinian was injured in the clashes. During the operation, IDF soldiers entered the village to gather intelligence on the murderer's location. However, clashes broke out between soldiers and residents of the village.Security forces estimate that during the attack that killed Yigal, at least three terrorist were standing on the roof a nearby building, one of whom threw the rock that killed him, according to Channel 12.