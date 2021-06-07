The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF releases new details into Officer X

An investigation was opened following a "serious breach of security" by an IDF officer who "consciously carried out acts that severely damaged state security."

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 7, 2021 18:26
An IDF soldier is silhouetted by an Israeli flag (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An IDF soldier is silhouetted by an Israeli flag
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Family members of the intelligence officer who died in a military prison received a redacted copy of the charges that led to the arrest of their son on Monday as the IDF cleared for release new details of the officer’s case.
According to the IDF, an investigation was opened “following information regarding a serious breach of state security” and the investigation into the officer who served in a technological unit in the Intelligence Division, “consciously carried out a number of acts that severely damaged state security.”
“The officer cooperated in his interrogation and confessed to many of the acts attributed to him,” the military said, adding that the investigation found that he had “acted independently, for personal motives, and not for ideological, nationalist or economic motives.”
The officer was “aware of the potential damage to national security as a result of his actions and even tried to hide them.”
At the end of the investigation, the officer was indicted on charges alleging serious security offenses, the military said, adding that “weight was given to the allegedly significant damage caused by the offenses.”
The hearings were held behind closed doors “for reasons of national security” and the officer’s family was present at some of the hearings.
The officer’s family has been blocked from knowing the details of the investigation and said on Monday that they wanted learned what happened before the gag order was lifted and the general public learnt the details of the case.
The IDF on Sunday requested that the gag order be partially lifted, allowing Israeli media to publish the name of the officer and the circumstances surrounding his death.
The military prosecution said during an open-door session that they were seeking to remove segments of the gag order on the case since there have been a number of articles published both in Israel and abroad on the case, with some violating the gag order and endangering national security while others published misleading or incorrect articles.
They also asked that the gag order be lifted regarding the medical treatment given to the officer and the conditions of his incarceration.
The reason for his arrest and other details will not be permitted to be published.
The family’s lawyer, Lt. Col. (res.) Benny Kuznitz, said that “as someone who accompanied the officer from the day of his arrest until his tragic death I got to know a young man with values who in his eyes did everything in his power and talent to protect national security.”
The man, whose identity is under two gag orders by military censor and the courts, died in the newly opened Neve Tzedek prison during the fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip. He had been behind bars since September and was found in serious condition in his cell on the night of May 16 and later pronounced dead.
The official cause of his death is yet to be released and his family has rejected claims that he had taken his own life.He was buried in a civilian cemetery and will not be considered as a fallen soldier since he had been released from the IDF while in prison.
According to the IDF, “the officer was not charged with espionage or treason and had not been in contact with or used by a foreign agent” and after his death, the charges against him were dropped.
The representative of the military prosecutor’s office Lt.-Col. Matan Smolush said that it was a “tragic and shocking incident” and that some of the publications about the officer and his death “contain an inaccurate representation of the late officer.”
“There is no longer any fear of obstruction of justice, and therefore there is no impediment to lifting the gag order,” he said Monday.


Tags IDF intelligence security death
