IDF fighter jets attack Hamas targets after explosive balloon attacks

IDF fighter jets attacked a Hamas underground infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip late Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson confirmed.

The attack was in response to several explosive balloon attacks from Gaza to Israeli territory during the day.

Earlier on Thursday, after nearly six months without incendiary balloons , five fires broke out in the Gaza border communities. At least three of them were caused by incendiary balloons.

"The State of Israel will not accept any violation of sovereignty and harm to the residents of the south," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "In Gaza, it should be understood that there is no other solution - only returning our boys home and peace will lead to economic growth in the Gaza Strip. If the terrorist organizations have not yet understood: Whoever puts Israel to the test will be severely harmed." Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin since 2014, when they fell in combat during Operation Protective Edge. Furthermore, a balloon carrying an explosive device was found in the Arad industrial zone.

This is the second time this week that there has been an escalation between Israel and Gaza. Overnight Sunday, the IDF attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after the terrorist organization fired rockets into Israeli territory.

No Israelis were injured in the incident, though some damage was reported.