Incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip throughout Sunday morning, sparking 8 fires in Israeli towns surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to Kan News.Experts from the Fire and Rescue Services determined after examining the sites that all fires were caused by incendiary balloons.