Indictment filed against Palestinian who stoned IDF vehicle

Israel Police filed an indictment on Sunday against a 24-year-old Palestinian man for throwing stones at an IDF vehicle during a demonstration in support of the escaped Gilboa prisoners, the Police Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday.

The demonstration in which the rocks were thrown occurred on September 10 in Umm el-Fahm. During the protest, stones were thrown at an IDF vehicle driving on Highway 65. No damage was recorded.

The man, a resident of Jenin who was in the country without the proper permits, fled the scene but was arrested soon after.