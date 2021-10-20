The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Indictment filed in Jerusalem against alleged wife murderer

The indictment against Guy Shapira also includes charges of obstruction after he attempted to escape from police and falsified evidence that his wife committed suicide.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 09:29
Guy Shapira, charged with the murder of his wife in Ma'ale Adumim, is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on October 7, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Guy Shapira, charged with the murder of his wife in Ma'ale Adumim, is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on October 7, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed an indictment against 49-year-old Ma'ale Adumim resident Guy Shapira for the murder of his wife, Rachel Eisenstadt, in September.
The indictment also includes charges of obstruction after he attempted to escape from police and falsified evidence that she committed suicide.
The indictment claims that Shapira and Eisenstadt had argued a day before the murder and discussed possibly separating. The following day, the two argued again, and Shapira allegedly strangled his wife to death. Afterwards, the indictment claims, he dragged the naked body to the bathroom, put it in the bath and slit her wrists. He then filled the tub with water, dunked her head in it, locked the bathroom and then went back to work elsewhere in the home. 
After that, Shapira allegedly drained the water and called Magen David Adom, saying his wife was found not breathing.
He then avoided the police for three days, ended up in a police chase and shot himself. However, he recovered in the hospital.
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Police are now asking the court to extend his detention further.


