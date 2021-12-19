The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away

On Sunday, the early morning eruption resulted in dense white and grey ash clouds.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 06:39

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2021 07:11
Mount Semeru volcano spews hot ash as seen from Pronojiwo district in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (photo credit: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS)
Mount Semeru volcano spews hot ash as seen from Pronojiwo district in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
(photo credit: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS)
Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday spewing a two km (1.24 miles) high ash column, prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.
Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java's tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 46 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.
On Sunday, the early morning eruption resulted in dense white and grey ash clouds, according to Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).
The agency warned nearby residents not to conduct any activities within a five km (three miles) radius of the eruption center and to keep a 500 meter (1,500 feet) distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow.
PVMBG also told people to not conduct any activities within 13 km (eight miles) southeast of the eruption center.
With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km (six miles).


