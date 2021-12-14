The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran accuses Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal of 'blame game'

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 07:02
Iran on Tuesday accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of "persisting in their blame game," a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon be an empty shell, without progress.
"Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, and worked constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps," Iran's top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Twitter.
"Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there's a real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal will be paved."
On Monday, British, French, and German diplomats said major powers and Iran had yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty shell" without progress.


Tags Iran Nuclear germany France Britain
One dead, one injured in Holon shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 01:06 AM
COVID-19: CDC urges avoiding travel to Italy, Greenland, Mauritius
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 11:34 PM
Kentucky gov.: Tornado death toll at 74, likely to rise
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 11:12 PM
Iran says Israeli PM's visit to the UAE harmful to regional security
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 10:07 PM
US says it is unclear if Iran has a constructive approach to talks
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 09:27 PM
NSO Group considering shutting down Pegasus, selling company - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 09:21 PM
Israel Air Force to restart F-15 Ra'am drills after malfunction incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 09:11 PM
Turkey, Armenia to mutually appoint envoys to normalize ties
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 08:49 PM
Netanyahu refused to fund IDF attack on Iran in 2019 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:40 PM
Israeli family injured in West Bank stone throwing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:03 PM
Israeli arrested after harassing stewards in American Airlines flight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 07:29 PM
Merav Michaeli meets with US ambassador Tom Nides
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 07:17 PM
Two police killed in militant attack in Indian Kashmir
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 06:43 PM
Two IDF soldiers injured in car crash on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 06:21 PM
Saudi Arabia plans $100 bln renewables investment, says minister
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 05:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by