New Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Ahmad Vahidi, a former defense minister, as Iran's new interior minister on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media.

Vahidi has been wanted by International law enforcement body Interpol since 2007 for his alleged involvement in the 1994 AMIA Jewish center bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.

Iran's new Interior Minister was also blacklisted by the US government in 2010.