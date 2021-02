The letter noted a recent speech given by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi during the annual Institute for National Security Studies conference, during which Kochavi indicated that the IDF is preparing several military operations in response to Iran developing its nuclear program.

Iran's UN representative noted that such statement violates article two of the UN charter and called on the international community to respond immediately.

Iran has reportedly submitted a complaint to the United Nations over alleged Israeli threats made against it and called on the intergovernmental organization to respond accordingly, Aljazeera reported Sunday.