Iran: Fire at Islamic Revolutionary Guard facility injures 3 - report

Fire broke out in one of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards ( IRGC ) research centers in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening, state media said.

"On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC … research centers in the west of Tehran. Three people were injured and the fire has been contained," Iran state TV quoted a statement from the Guards as saying.

No reason was given for the incident.

A series of explosions and fires have hit industrial sites across Iran, including a number of petrochemical plants, in recent months and over the past year. Iranian officials have referred to most of the cases as incidents or accidents, although some reports have claimed that at least some of them involved foul play.

Aging infrastructure in Iran has also been blamed for at least some of the incidents. Frequent blackouts have been plaguing Iran recently amid a heatwave.

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2. (credit: ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN/WANA VIA REUTERS)