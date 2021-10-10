The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran claims 120 kg. jump in 20% enriched uranium

120 kilograms would be almost 80% of what’s needed for a nuke.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 08:51
Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attend a news conference, in Tehran, Iran, September 12, 2021.
Iran has enriched more than 120 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium, Iran Atomic Energy Organization Chief Mohammad Eslami said Saturday evening according to state news agency IRNA.
“We have passed 120 kilograms. We have more than that figure,” IRNA quoted him as saying.
Eslami said, “Our people know well that they [Western powers] were meant to give us the enriched fuel at 20 percent to use in the Tehran reactor, but they haven't done so. If our colleagues do not do it, we would naturally have problems with the lack of fuel for the Tehran reactor.”
If true, the numbers could be considered a major jump forward in uranium enrichment, potentially eventually toward a nuclear weapon if Tehran made the choice to try and break the nuclear threshold.
Just last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had reported last month that Iran had only 84.3 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20 percent.
According to the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), 155 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium would be enough to eventually be scaled up to weaponized uranium for a nuclear bomb.
This would mean that 120 kilograms would be almost 80% of the way there.
At the same time, a recent JINSA report said that “Iran is actively reducing the growth of its stockpile of 20 percent enriched uranium – which represents nine-tenths of the effort to achieve fissile material.”
“Since starting in January, Iran cumulatively has enriched an estimated 152 kg uranium to 20 percent at a rate of 19 kg/month,” said the JINSA report.
In addition, JINSA said that these statistics show “that Iran’s claim, in June, to have produced 108 kg at an average rate of 40 kg/month over the preceding three weeks was provocatively overstated.”
Putting all the pieces together, JINSA explained that, “To limit its stockpile, Iran has been converting some of it to uranium metal, which, while worrisome because this process is one of the steps to a nuclear weapon, means this material can no longer be used to enrich fissile material.”
Before Saturday night’s Iranian announcement, JINSA had said that assuming Iran continues producing and diverting 20 percent uranium at its current rate, it would achieve sufficient uranium for a nuclear weapon by June-July 2022.
Last month, the Institute for Science and International Security estimated that Iran could produce enough enriched uranium for a single nuclear warhead within approximately one month.
The complex calculations on how fast the Islamic Republic can produce a nuclear weapon involve a mix and match of uranium it has enriched to three different levels: 5%, 20% and 60% - with 90% being the weaponization level.
Recent weeks have seen mixed messages from Tehran about whether it will return to nuclear talks with the US and world powers in order to return to the JCPOA’s nuclear deal limits in exchange for Washington lifting sanctions or whether it is stalling for some other purpose.
In the meantime, since mid-September, the IAEA has heavily criticized Iran for blocking its access and disabling some of its nuclear monitoring equipment.
Iran has blamed the standoff over monitoring on an explosion, attributed by the ayatollahs to the Mossad, at its Karaj nuclear facility in June.


