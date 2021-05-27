The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's Khamenei backs barring moderate, conservative candidates from June vote

By REUTERS  
MAY 27, 2021 11:44
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei supported a hardline watchdog body's disqualification of leading moderate and conservative candidates seeking to run in the June presidential election, state TV reported on Thursday.
The Guardian Council, which vets candidates, has approved seven out of 592 hopefuls including hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, while excluding his high-profile rivals from the race.
Official opinion polls, including one conducted in May by Iran's state-run television, suggest turnout in the vote could be as low as 30%, significantly lower than in past elections.
Khamenei called on Iranians to vote in the election, seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country's clerical rulers amid rising popular anger over economic hardship and restrictions on political freedoms.
"Dear nation of Iran, do not pay attention to those who promote that voting is useless ... the outcome of the election lasts for years. ... Participate in the elections," TV quoted Khamenei as saying.
Activists have called for a boycott of the election and the hashtag #NoToIslamicRepublic has been widely tweeted by Iranians inside and outside the country in the past weeks.
Yesh Atid to meet New Hope, Blue and White teams Thursday
UN rights chief Bachelet says Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 11:56 AM
70-year-old Jerusalem man arrested for indecent act on minor
Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed from military detention
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 11:40 AM
Teacher arrested for sex offenses on 16-year-old student
Israel-Gaza talks: Ashkenazi may lead Israeli delegation in Cairo
Death toll from San Jose rail yard shooting rises to 9 - NBC
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 10:35 AM
China, US should push for implementation of Phase 1 trade deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 10:31 AM
EU starting work on economic sanctions on Belarus, Borrell says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 10:22 AM
7 Policemen questioned in relation to shooting girl with sponge grenade
Coronavirus in Israel: 14 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive
Congo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 09:28 AM
Joe Biden plans to nominate Burns, Garcetti for ambassadorships - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 09:08 AM
22-year-old El'ad resident arrested for rape of 15-year-old girl
Azerbaijan captures 6 Armenian servicemen -TASS citing defense ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 08:17 AM
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by