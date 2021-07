Following the meeting, President Herzog will also be meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

Both meetings will be closed to media coverage.

On Tuesday evening the President will participate in the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism, led by the Foreign Affairs and Diaspora ministries.

President Isaac Herzog will hold his first political working meeting on Tuesday morning with the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.