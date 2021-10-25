ISIS claims responsibility of bomb attack in Uganda

Islamic state claimed responsibility of a bomb attack that killed at least one person in Uganda's capital Kampala on Saturday night, the militant group said in a statement posted in an affiliated Telegram channel late on Sunday.

The group said that some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where "members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering" in Kampala on Sunday.

Ugandan police said the bomb that targeted a pork restaurant on the outskirts of the capital was packed with nails and shrapnel, police said on Sunday.