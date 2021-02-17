The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel and Syria negotiate over prisoners, Russia acts as mediator

The deal includes Israel releasing two Syrian prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the release of the young woman who crossed into Syria's border.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 15:17
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
Israel and Syria are in the middle of negotiations for a prisoner exchange that will see the return to Israel of a young woman who accidently crossed the border two weeks ago, Syrian media reported on Wednesday.
The deal includes Israel releasing two Syrian prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the release of the young woman who crossed into Syria's border two weeks ago near the city of Quneitra just north of the Golan Heights. The woman was captured by Syrian forces. 
Russia is acting as the mediator between the two countries. 
On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the full cabinet to reportedly discuss the exchange. Israeli officials have been in touch with Russia to help facilitate the so-called humanitarian issue in Syria.
Ministers met after a week in which there was an unusual amount of communication between Israeli and Russian officials.
The level of secrecy was unusual high. Political disagreements between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which have prevented the holding of many government meetings recently, were cast aside in this instance due to the significant nature of the matter under discussion.
Last week, Netanyahu, Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi all spoke with their Russian counterparts.
The Prime Minister’s Office last week issued a statement on Netanyahu’s conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“They discussed regional issues and the continued coordination between Israel and Russia regarding security developments in the region,” the PMO said.
Gantz spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. According to Gantz’ office they discussed “security challenges in the Middle East generally, and Syria in particular.”
His office added that “Gantz and Shoigu agreed to continue the dialogue between Russia and Israel to ensure troop safety, and affirmed the importance of taking steps to ease humanitarian conditions on the ground.”
Officials fear Iran may try to poison Israel's water, country unprepared
EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 02:54 PM
European Union books 150 mln extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 02:35 PM
IAEA chief to visit Tehran before Iran reduces cooperation -Iran envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 01:59 PM
Eli Cohen: Israel invited Sudan to send a delegation in the coming weeks
Special decisions regarding Jerusalem classroom due to weather
Northern Israelis receive fake message about coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer signs on to provide additional 200 million vaccine doses to EU
Gunmen kidnap students in Nigeria's Niger state
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 12:18 PM
Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US did the same
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 11:58 AM
Main runway at Ben Gurion airport closes due to improper construction
Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 09:55 AM
Health Ministry issues warning against swimming in Tel Aviv's shores
Russia detains 19 suspected Islamist militants planning attacks - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 08:56 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes near Greek town of Nafpaktos
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 08:23 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by