Israel and Syria negotiate over prisoners, Russia acts as mediator

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the full cabinet to reportedly discuss the exchange. Israeli officials have been in touch with Russia to help facilitate the so-called humanitarian issue in Syria.

Ministers met after a week in which there was an unusual amount of communication between Israeli and Russian officials.

The level of secrecy was unusual high. Political disagreements between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which have prevented the holding of many government meetings recently, were cast aside in this instance due to the significant nature of the matter under discussion.

Last week, Netanyahu, Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi all spoke with their Russian counterparts. The Prime Minister’s Office last week issued a statement on Netanyahu’s conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “They discussed regional issues and the continued coordination between Israel and Russia regarding security developments in the region,” the PMO said. Gantz spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. According to Gantz’ office they discussed “security challenges in the Middle East generally, and Syria in particular.” His office added that “Gantz and Shoigu agreed to continue the dialogue between Russia and Israel to ensure troop safety, and affirmed the importance of taking steps to ease humanitarian conditions on the ground.”

