Israel exited the previous lockdown too soon, Health Min. D-G says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 07:57
Israel exited the previous lockdown too soon, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said during an interview for Army Radio on Sunday morning.
"I really think that we existed the previous lockdown too soon - the reality completely turned on us - morbidity rates, the virus reproduction rate (R) and the number of severe patients went up," he said. "That led to a nightmare and a lockdown that no one wanted and may have been prevented. We all know the ritual of trying to stop a lockdown with all we got and implementing differential solutions," he added. "This is the right moment to stop everything and enter a lockdown."    
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,630 new coronavirus cases on Saturday
Coronavirus commissioner: Lockdown is not political, we have no choice
Coronavirus patients from Jerusalem to be sent to hospitals in Gush Dan
Mexico reports 4,974 new coronavirus cases, 189 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 04:17 AM
UK to roll out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4, Sunday Telegraph says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 12:25 AM
Canada's Ontario finds two cases of virus variant first seen in UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 11:47 PM
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia -minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 10:46 PM
Health Ministry considers vaccinating teachers next
Knesset coronavirus outbreak: Another employee tests positive
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,994 new coronavirus cases, 4.7% positivity rate
Iran extends traffic curfew to 330 cities to sustain virus decline
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 02:41 PM
Incendiary balloons located in an empty field near Gaza Strip - report
China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 for 'abominable' crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/26/2020 01:03 PM
Coronavirus commissioner visits Baqa al-Gharbiyye, asks for cooperation
Eilat mayor and council members to enter quarantine - report
