Israel exited the previous lockdown too soon, Health Min. D-G says

Israel exited the previous lockdown too soon, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said during an interview for Army Radio on Sunday morning."I really think that we existed the previous lockdown too soon - the reality completely turned on us - morbidity rates, the virus reproduction rate (R) and the number of severe patients went up," he said. "That led to a nightmare and a lockdown that no one wanted and may have been prevented. We all know the ritual of trying to stop a lockdown with all we got and implementing differential solutions," he added. "This is the right moment to stop everything and enter a lockdown."