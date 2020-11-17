Israel find IEDs next to Syrian border

The IDF found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) within Israeli territory near the border with Syria in the southern Golan Heights, the military said on Tuesday.

Engineering units neutralized the explosives which were found near where the IDF thwarted an attempt by terrorists to place explosives about three months ago.

"The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for any action taken in its territory and will not allow any violation of Israeli sovereignty," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

In August IDF troops from the elite Maglan reconnaissance unit foiled an attempt to place explosive devices along the border fence with Syria . The four-member cell was killed by an IDF force on the ground and aircraft.

Following an investigation of the scene, some 25 meters from the perimeter fence inside Israeli territory, weapons and a bag containing a number of explosive devices were found. The action taken against the cell placing the explosives on the border fence was later followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian regime positions.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi later met with the troops that foiled the attack, telling them that they stopped a cell that had been sent by Iran.

"You thwarted a terrorist attack ordered by Iran, which is in the process of establishing a radical axis in Syria,” Kochavi said, adding “a squad of terrorists wanted to cause us harm but you prevented them from touching us. This is what is demanded of you. This is what is expected of you and this is what you did in a most professional way."

Israel has warned repeatedly about Iran’s aspirations of regional hegemony and has admitted to hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” (known in Hebrew as MABAM) campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against Israel.

Though Israel usually refrains from targeting terror operatives in an attempt to avoid retaliation, several strikes blamed on the Jewish State have killed several Hezbollah operatives in southern Syria on the Golan Heights where the group has been trying to establish a permanent military presence.

According to a report by the ALMA Research and Education Center, Hezbollah’s presence in southern Syria is much larger than previously revealed to the public, with some 58 sites where the terror group’s Southern Command and Golan Project have been deployed.

The report, which is based on Syrian opposition websites and cross-referenced with actual locations of sites (some military) damaged by Israel, revealed 58 locations belonging to the group in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Dara’a.

Though the Israeli military revealed Hezbollah’s network on the Syrian Golan Heights last year, the deployment of the group’s forces was not completely known, with less than a dozen places known in the province of Quneitra.

In the newly released report, ALMA identified 28 locations with Hezbollah forces deployed as part of the Southern Command unit and another 30 locations where there is a presence of cells operating under the Golan Project.