Finance minister: State budget to be presented next week

"The government will present the 2020 budget soon," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a news conference last night. "This will get us through this year and will give us breathing space to pass the 2021 budget. From what I understand from the finance minister, this should take us until February (to complete)."

Bank of Israel governor Amir Yaron has urged Netanyahu's cabinet to pass the 2021 budget as soon as possible to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis, as has Netanyahu's senior coalition partner, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

