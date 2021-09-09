The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Prison Service head: Palestinian escape is 'staggering'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 10:55
Israel Prison Service head Katy Perry wrote in a letter to service members on Thursday that the escape from the Gilboa prison on Monday was "staggering" but that she will continue to lead throughout the crisis.
The Prison Service announced that all inmates of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad branch of the Gilboa Prison had been dispersed and transferred to jails in accordance with Perry's directive. The prisoners will not be returned to the Northern District.
Perry ordered a number of further measures following the riots that broke out in the prisons , the Service said.
These include thorough searches in cells and entire branches, reinforcing the number of prison guards, mixing up daily routines and locking security prisoners' cells for the entire day. 


