Israel has stopped importing vehicles into the Gaza Strip due to the continued launch of incendiary balloons into Israel, according to Ynet.

This decision came following the continued launch of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip these last weeks that caused a multitude of fires on Sunday alone.

